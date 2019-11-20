BART has announced via Twitter that new general manager will continue with a "listening tour" Wednesday in the wake of a deadly stabbing that happened Tuesday aboard a BART train in South Hayward.

The goal of the tour is for the general manager to hear from riders about their experiences, BART tweeted.

The tour will be held at the MacArthur Station from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Another tour is scheduled for Sunday at the 24th Street Mission Station from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Police are investigating whether the victim of Tuesday's fatal stabbing was a good Samaritan attempting to stop the suspect from stealing shoes aboard the train at the time of the stabbing around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the incident was first reported as a fight between two men on a train headed to the Fremont's Warm Springs from the San Leandro Bayfair station.

A police investigation shut down the South Hayward BART station for hours, sparking major system-wide delays, officials said.