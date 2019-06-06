BART's Transbay Tube Service Resumes After Gas Pipeline Issue - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
BART Stops Transbay Tube Service
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

BART's Transbay Tube Service Resumes After Gas Pipeline Issue

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    BART's Transbay Tube Service Resumes After Gas Pipeline Issue
    NBC Bay Area
    Crews inspect a gas pipe near the West Oakland BART station. (June 6, 2019)

    BART temporarily halted service through the Transbay Tube Thursday afternoon while crews responded to a damaged gas line, officials said.

    The incident sparked major system-wide delays, BART said.

    Service through the Transbay Tube resumed around 3:20 p.m.

    Officials said a third-party contractor hit the PG&E gas line outside of the West Oakland BART station.

    BART in a tweet provided the following update:

    "Oakland Fire Dept. is reporting to us a construction company damaged a natural gas pipeline near the West Oakland Station. They have instructed us that trains are not to travel through the Tube. Service through the tube has been suspended until further notice."

    No other information was immediately available.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices