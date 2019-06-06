BART temporarily halted service through the Transbay Tube Thursday afternoon while crews responded to a damaged gas line, officials said.

The incident sparked major system-wide delays, BART said.

Service through the Transbay Tube resumed around 3:20 p.m.

Officials said a third-party contractor hit the PG&E gas line outside of the West Oakland BART station.

BART in a tweet provided the following update:

"Oakland Fire Dept. is reporting to us a construction company damaged a natural gas pipeline near the West Oakland Station. They have instructed us that trains are not to travel through the Tube. Service through the tube has been suspended until further notice."

No other information was immediately available.