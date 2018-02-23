Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon Headline Watermark Conference for Women in Silicon Valley - NBC Bay Area
Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon Headline Watermark Conference for Women in Silicon Valley

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published at 7:21 AM PST on Feb 23, 2018 | Updated at 7:29 AM PST on Feb 23, 2018

    Watermark Conference for Women

    Thousands expected in San Jose for Watermark conference for women. Kris Sanchez reports.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

    Reese Witherspoon will take part in the Watermark Conference for Women Silicon Valley as a keynote speaker, joining Amal Clooney and other powerful women.

    In addition to being an academy-award winning actress, Witherspoon wears many other hats, as an entrepreneur, activist and producer.

    The conference comes at a time where men and women in Hollywood are making nation-wide headlines with the latest “#MeToo” movement, which is sure to be a topic of conversation at the conference which will also have New York Times Reporter Jodi Kantor, who co-authored the story about Harvey Weinstein that led to a crescendo of women speaking out.

    The annual, sold out conference taking place at the San Jose Convention Center on Feb. 23, is expected to have more than 6,500 attendees and will be the largest conference of its kind.

    Watermark is the leading community of top women executives, emerging executives and entrepreneurs in the San Francisco Bay Area whose mission is to increase the number of women in leadership positions.


