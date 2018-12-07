Vallco Mall Project in Cupertino May Get City-Wide Vote

Residents against the housing and office project at the Vallco Mall in Cupertino have enough support to potentially get a city-wide vote on the issue.

Better Cupertino is the group spearheading the efforts against the development, getting more than 5,000 signatures opposing the project which would turn the site into thousands of homes, nearly 200 hundred hotel rooms, and office space.

Supporters say it’s needed to help with the Bay Area-wide housing shortage but opponents say it would cause traffic issues and stretch city resources.

Despite all the signatures, the project may proceed thanks to a new state law designed to fast track housing construction.

The Cupertino City Council will discuss the issue on Dec. 18, it could go to either a city-wide vote next year or in the general election in 2020.