About $250K Raised for Bay Area Children at Holiday Heroes Charity Event - NBC Bay Area
About $250K Raised for Bay Area Children at Holiday Heroes Charity Event

By Terry McSweeney

Published Dec 4, 2018 at 11:42 PM

    About $250,000 is going to 10 Bay Area organizations benefiting children thanks to the Holiday Heroes charity event Tuesday.

    AT&T Park was packed with about 1,000 people in support of the Wender Weis Foundation for Children where former Giants player Hunter Pence and his wife Lexi were honored.

    One of the charities benefiting from the event was the Pence’s favorite, No Kid Hungry, which keeps school children fed.

    "When you go and see the kids and you hear from the teachers how much it improves their behavior and their focus and their performance there’s plenty of reward," said Pense.

    Other children programs benefiting were the Warriors Community Foundation and the East Palo Alto Boys and Girls Club.

    "Without our supporters in the Giants community and the fans here in San Francisco I mean ... we are super lucky," said Lexi.

