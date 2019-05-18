Homeless Man Gets Trapped Under a Car in San Jose I-880 Crash - NBC Bay Area
Homeless Man Gets Trapped Under a Car in San Jose I-880 Crash

By NBC Bay Area

Published 2 hours ago

    Homeless Man Gets Trapped Under a Car in San Jose

    A homeless man ended up trapped under a car early Saturday morning after the driver lost control and went off Interstate 880, plowing into a tent camp set up on the side of the road.

    A homeless man ended up trapped under a car early Saturday morning after the driver lost control and went off Interstate 880, plowing into a tent camp set up on the side of the road.

    A man sleeping at the encampment near 10th Street ended up trapped under the car and it took first responders half an hour to rescue him.

    Firefighters said accidents like these are why roadside encampments are so dangerous.

    "I don’t know if we've had to perform rescues before, but I do know we have had homeless encampments hit," said Mitchell Matlow from SJFD. "That's why it’s so dangerous to have the homeless camping along freeways. Those areas are there to absorb impact of vehicles that leave the roadway, they're not designed for camping in."

    The homeless man survived, with only minor injuries. Police said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs played a role.

