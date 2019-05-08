If you want something done, you’d better do it yourself. That’s the motto for "pothole vigilantes" in the city of Oakland, making repairs to roads that the city has failed to fix. Terry McSweeney reports. (Published Monday, May 6, 2019)

The Oakland City Council approved a three-year plan intended to improve city streets Tuesday.

The ordinance includes Mayor Libby Schaaf's proposed budged of more than $100 million of voter-approved Measure KK money for street repairs.

Oakland has some of the worst roads in the country because they're filled with potholes. It's so bad that a couple of men are taking matters into their own hands.

Calling themselves the "Pothole Vigilantes," they've been filling in Oakland's potholes with bags of EX Street asphalt for the past two weeks.