Police Release Identity of Woman Killed in Fremont Fatal Hit-and-Run That Also Killed Dog

By Diana San Juan

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Officials have released the identity of a woman killed in a hit-and-run collision that also left her dog dead in Fremont Friday night.

    The woman has been identified as 72-year-old Suzanne Ogi of Fremont, an Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy confirmed.

    The incident occured shortly before 8:30 p.m. and shut down northbound Niles Boulevard between Rock Avenue and Linda Drive for a few hours. 

    Officials responded to reports about a woman on the road and upon arrival, also located a dog.

    A witness told police the driver stopped and walked over to the victims, but returned to his vehicle and drove away.

    He was last seen driving a light-colored sedan northbound on Niles Blvd toward Union City.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 510-790-6822 or email Investigator Brian Burch at Bburch@fremont.gov.

