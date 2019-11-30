NBC 5/Metro

Officials have released the identity of a woman killed in a hit-and-run collision that also left her dog dead in Fremont Friday night.

The woman has been identified as 72-year-old Suzanne Ogi of Fremont, an Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy confirmed.

The incident occured shortly before 8:30 p.m. and shut down northbound Niles Boulevard between Rock Avenue and Linda Drive for a few hours.

Officials responded to reports about a woman on the road and upon arrival, also located a dog.

A witness told police the driver stopped and walked over to the victims, but returned to his vehicle and drove away.

He was last seen driving a light-colored sedan northbound on Niles Blvd toward Union City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 510-790-6822 or email Investigator Brian Burch at Bburch@fremont.gov.