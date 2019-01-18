A big announcement is expected from the president on Saturday about the border and the government shutdown and at the same time, local lawmakers plan to hold an emergency meeting to help furloughed workers. Cheryl Hurd reports.

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier will holding an emergency meeting Saturday at Stanley Middle School at 2 p.m. in Lafayette with federal workers who say they are out of food and money.

“This is awful what the President is doing to them he is holding them hostage we’re going to try and help as much as we can,” DeSaulnier said.

A number of organizations agreed to bring resources to the town hall meeting including financial help for workers.

“We wrote a letter to our financial institutions asking them to give cash advances, many of them have. We want people to know they don’t have to miss a paycheck,” DeSaulnier said.

The president tweeted a video Friday in anticipation of his announcement calling the situation at the border a “humanitarian crisis."

“The humanitarian crisis that the president talks about at the border is actually happing right here in our country,” said Congresswoman Jackie Spier at a news conference in San Mateo after meeting with federal workers.

“This shutdown has got to stop,” she said.