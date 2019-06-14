Ritz-Carlton Fined for Blocking Access to Public Beach in Half Moon Bay - NBC Bay Area
Ritz-Carlton Fined for Blocking Access to Public Beach in Half Moon Bay

By Damian Trujillo

Published 22 minutes ago

    One of the most exclusive hotels in the Bay Area has just been hit with a million-dollar fine, essentially being a "beach bummer." The California Coastal Commission says the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay broke the law when it comes giving everyone access to the beaches near the hotel.

    One of the most luxurious hotels in the Bay Area has been hit with a stiff fine and a stern warning after blocking public access to a nearby beach.

    The California Coastal Commission fined The Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay $1.6 million after being issued repeated warnings.

    After being allowed to build the hotel in Half Moon Bay, part of the agreement was that they must allow public access to the beach.

    The coastal commission alleges valets are parking golfer cars in public access stalls. In addition, the commission says visitors are being intimidated by security and people are deterred from driving to the beach.

    After being issued the fine, visitors had no trouble going to the shore.

    "Beautiful vistas, no one stopped me, no one restricted me, I had great access," said beach visitor James Lessenger. "Evidently, the Ritz-Carlton got the message."

