Central Valley Police Officer Killed During Traffic Stop
Central Valley Police Officer Killed During Traffic Stop

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    NBC-affiliate KCRA reported that a Newman Police officer Ronil Singh, 33, was shot and killed during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Police are searching for the suspect and an extended cab Dodge Ram pickup truck that was last seen in the area.

    Police are searching for the suspect who opened fired at officer Ronil Singh, 33, after he called in a traffic stop in Newman, KCRA reported. The officer later called out “shots fired” over the radio.

    Singh was found with gunshot wound and he later died at the hospital, according to the report.

    Police say an extended cab Dodge Ram pickup truck was last seen in the area.

    Officer Singh was a native of Fiji and has been employed by Newman Police Department since July 2011, according to the police department.

    "Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil,” Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said in a statement.

    No other information was immediately available.

