Fatality in Multiple-Vehicle Accident Off of Eastbound San Mateo Bridge: CHP - NBC Bay Area
Fatality in Multiple-Vehicle Accident Off of Eastbound San Mateo Bridge: CHP

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC Bay Area
    Traffic on San Mateo bridge on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

    There was fatality following a multiple vehicle accident on the eastbound lanes coming off of San Mateo Bridge, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday afternoon.

    Two out of four lanes were blocked at 2:30 p.m. after a semi-truck collided with multiple vehicles, according to CHP. There was no information on the number of fatality. 

    A container detached from the semi-truck, said CHP.

    A coroner has been contacted and there's no estimated time until the lanes reopen.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Refresh for updates on this breaking news story. Details may change.

