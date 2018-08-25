There was fatality following a multiple vehicle accident on the eastbound lanes coming off of San Mateo Bridge, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday afternoon.

Two out of four lanes were blocked at 2:30 p.m. after a semi-truck collided with multiple vehicles, according to CHP. There was no information on the number of fatality.

A container detached from the semi-truck, said CHP.

A coroner has been contacted and there's no estimated time until the lanes reopen.

No other information was immediately available.

