Chemical Leak on I-880 Shuts Down All Lanes in Hayward

All lanes on the southbound and northbound Interstate 880 in Hayward at Winton Avenue were closed Friday afternoon following an incident with a tanker carrying a mixture of nitric and sulfuric acid.

Brown gas and smoke were seen coming from the truck and officials are investigating it as a possible hazardous material incident.

The California Highway Patrol says the truck was carrying a mixture of nitric and sulfuric acid, both colorless liquids that are used in the manufacture of compounds for fertilizers and other chemicals.

Officials are waiting for the gas to dissipate. The tanker was carrying 300 gallons of acid, according to Alameda Fire.

Possible Hazmat Incident on SB 880 Shuts Down All Lanes in Hayward

All lanes on the southbound Interstate 880 in Hayward at Winton Avenue were closed Friday afternoon following an accident. There's smoke coming from the crash and officials are investigating it as a possible hazardous material incident. (Published 37 minutes ago)

The driver noticed the truck was leaking and pulled over on the highway and proceeded to call 911, according to CHP.

Shoppers are the Souhtland Mall nearby were told to exit out the west doors and not the east doors but no shelter-in-place has been ordered.

Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.