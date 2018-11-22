Roof Collapses at Joann Fabric Store in Dublin

The roof of a JOANN Fabric and Craft store in Dublin partially collapsed Thursday morning but no injuries were reported, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

Fire officials posted photos of the retail store at 7177 Amador Plaza Rd., showing a large opening in the middle of the ceiling and rain water collecting in one of the aisles.

Firefighters responded to an alarm at the store around 5:02 a.m. and made the discovery. There was "moderate water damage" to the items inside the store but no person was inside at the time, officials said.

Authorities did not say whether roof collapse was weather related and the cause is still under investigation.

The Bay Area is seeing significant rain for the first time months, and widespread rain and showers for the region are likely to continue through Friday before transitioning to scattered showers early Saturday morning.

The last time the North Bay saw rain, a roof also collapsed at a HomeGoods store in San Rafael.