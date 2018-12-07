Like always, Steph Curry delivered.

The Warriors’ star sent a pair of Curry 5s in girls size to the nine-year-old who wanted them, but couldn't find them under the girl's section on Under Armor's website.

So she wrote to Curry.

And he responded with a promise — and more.

True to Steph’s word, the Curry 5s now are listed in the girls section — including the customizable option that Riley mentioned.

Riley Morrison received her Steph Curry shoes in girls sizes this week — her dad Chris Morrison sent NBC Bay Area a couple of pictures of Riley shooting hoop in her new shoes.

"I was really happy it wasn't typed," Riley said of Curry's letter in an interview with NBC Bay Area when the interaction first went viral. "It was actually handwritten."

Riley also said she was surprised to get a response from Curry "because he is such a busy person. I was not expecting anything like that."

Riley's dad posted his daughter's letter on Instagram, adding:

"So proud of my baby girl for making a difference and so thankful for @stephencurry30 doing this for her."