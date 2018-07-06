Baby Face Robber May Have Robbed Two Umpqua Banks

The male robber in his late teens or early 20s entered the bank at 201 Western Ave. around 11 a.m. and allegedly gave a teller a note demanding large bills. (July 6, 2018)

Petaluma police said a man with a baby face robbed the Umpqua Bank in Petaluma late Friday morning and may have robbed the bank's Ukiah branch last month.

The robber did not display a weapon and was last seen on southbound Keller Street, police Lt. Ron Klein said.

The robber was described as clean-shaven and thin with blond hair. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black hat with a white square on it and a black backpack.

Police officers arrived almost immediately but did not locate the suspect, Klein said.

Police believe the man robbed the Umpqua Bank in Ukiah on June 4. Police posted photos on Facebook of the robber at the two banks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petaluma police Sgt. Paul Gilman at (707) 778-4415 or (707) 778-4326.