Balboa High School in San Francisco and nearby schools were on lockdown Thursday as police investigated a report of a firearm on campus. Three suspects have been detained in the incident, police told NBC Bay Area.

Authorities said one person sustained a non-life threatening injury during the incident and a firearm was recovered.

At 11:15 a.m., officials received reports of a possible firearm on campus, according to the San Francisco Unified School District. Authorities could not say if a firearm was discharged.

The district said on Twitter that "students are safe."

The lockdowns at Balboa High and nearby James Denman Middle School and Leadership School have been lifted, police said.

Officers had a one-block perimeter in place while they responded to the incident.

No other information was immediately available.