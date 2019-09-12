One person suffered minor injuries when a second-story balcony collapsed at a Mountain View condominium complex Wednesday night, according to the city's fire department.

The collapse happened around 9 p.m. at a two-story condo complex located on the 50 block of East Middlefield Road, firefighters said.

"Several" people were on the balcony when it came down, but they were all safely inside a residence by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, according to the fire department. The person who suffered minor injuries refused to be taken to the hospital.

It is not clear at this time what caused the balcony to collapse, the fire department said. An investigation is underway.

"The balcony reportedly separated from the exterior wall of the building before gradually descending to the ground," according to the fire department.

Firefighters safely lowered the balcony and debris to the ground level. They also secured two units near the balcony.