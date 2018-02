A barricaded suspect was in custody Wednesday night after a standoff with San Francisco police prompted a shelter in place order in the city's Mission Terrace neighborhood, according to SFPD.

The incident was resolved about 7:30 p.m., but access to the area was still closed off until police could conduct a sweep.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home on San Gabriel Avenue in the area of Capistrano and Santa Rosa avenues, police said.

No further details were available.