Bay Area Action Film ‘Bullitt’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Film Screenings

By Shellise West

Published 27 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    LOS ANGELES - MAY 24: A replica of the Ford Mustang that Steve McQueen drove in "Bullet" is on display at the screening of TCM's documentary "Steve McQueen: The Essence of Cool" at the Peterson Automotive Museum on May 24, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

    Action film 'Bullitt' will celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout the Bay Area this weekend with several screenings.

    On Sunday and Tuesday, movie goers can travel back to 1968 to relive the experience of San Francisco Police Department Lt. Frank Bullitt.

    The movie stars Steve McQueen who plays Bullitt, a detective who is assigned to protect a star witness in an investigation.

    Screenings will include bonus scenes from the Ford Motor Company which will highlight the making of McQueen’s 1968 Mustang Fastback along with memories from the McQueen family.

    Participating locations include San Jose's AMC at Eastridge Mall, AMC Bay Street in Emeryville and San Francisco's Century 9.

    Showings will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at select theatres.

