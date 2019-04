The death of Nipsey Hussle sent shock waves across the hip-hop and sports world, with many fans and peers of the late rapper reacting on social media.

Among those who posted included Bay Area headliners Steph Curry, E-40, Kehlani and H.E.R.

Check their posts here below:

Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday. The Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was one of the three people shot. He was 33.