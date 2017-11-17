San Francisco’s Ferry Plaza will open its doors to foodies on Saturday for “ChefsGiving,” a Bay Area fundraiser that will donate all proceeds to North Bay Fire relief efforts.
More than a 100 restaurants have participated all week with a goal of raising $1 million.
Foodies will have the opportunity to samples some of the Bay Area’s best cuisine and wine. Some wines will also be up for auction as well.
The event will continue until November 19 and tickets can still be purchased.
Published at 11:13 PM PST on Nov 17, 2017 | Updated at 11:56 PM PST on Nov 17, 2017