In a recent study by WalletHub, several Bay Area cities made it on to the 2018 "Best Small Cities to Live in America" list.

Los Altos came in at No. 7 on the list of cities for its affordability and quality of life rankings.

Other Bay Area cities ranked close to and within the top 1 percent included Palo Alto, Danville, Livermore, Belmont, San Carlos, Saratoga, Pleasanton and Los Gatos. Below the top 1 percent sat Santa Cruz, Pleasant Hill, South San Francisco, San Leandro, San Bruno, San Mateo and San Ramon.

The study compared over 1,200 cities with populations that varied between 25,000 and 100,000.

Cities were rated based on afforability, economic heath, education and health, quality of life, and safety.