Bay Area Leaders Promote Planet's Health on Earth Day

Sharon Katsuda reports.

In honor of Earth Day, a number of city leaders and residents across the Bay Area on Monday will highlight what they are doing to help improve the state of the planet.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed and city officials are expected to announce plans for renewable energy in the city by the bay. San Francisco leaders are also expected to address banning diesel buses in the city.

Across the San Francisco Bay, Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley is launching a pilot program to find new ways to tackle illegal dumping on the streets of Oakland.

Miley and a team of community volunteers will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 90th Avenue and G Street to clean up the area, hoping to show how much trash can be picked up in just two hours.

Over in Menlo Park, a battle over the removal of redwood trees in the downtown area is expected to heat up when a group holds a lunchtime demonstration near the intersection of El Camino Real and Ravenswood Avenue.

According to The Almanac, Menlo Park's Environmental Quality Commission voted to uphold a decision which permits the property owner at the location to cut down the redwood trees in order to fix a damaged waterproof barrier that is protecting a parking structure. Many residents are urging the city council to step in and overturn the decision.