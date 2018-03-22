Bay Area Cities Participating in March for Our Lives 2018

PARKLAND, FL - MARCH 20: Sophie Phillips holds a sign as she attends a rally for those heading to the March for Our Lives event in Washington D.C. on March 20, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. The rally was held in the name of the 17 students and school staff killed on Valentines Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate in the nation-wide March For Our Lives event, demanding Washington DC to take gun control action to end mass school shootings.

On Saturday, people all over the country will take to the streets to have their voices heard. According to the campaign website, “March For Our Lives is created by, inspired by, and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar.”

The campaign comes a couple of months after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida where 17 lives were lost.

“In the tragic wake of the seventeen lives brutally cut short in Florida, politicians are telling us that now is not the time to talk about guns,” the website read. “March For Our Lives believes the time is now.”

Though the main march will take place in Washington D.C., many other cities in the nation are doing their part, with more than 838 events confirmed on their website, including Bay Area cities.

Here is a list of participating cities in the area:

San Francisco

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister, San Francisco

Burlingame

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 850 Burlingame Avenue, Burlingame

Pacifica

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: 5000 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacifica

Redwood City

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: 2200 Broadway, Redwood City

San Jose

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: 200 E Santa Clara Street, San Jose

San Mateo

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: 2720 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo

Alameda

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: 1500 Park Street, Alameda

Oakland

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland

Richmond/West County

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: 1300 Nevin Avenue, Richmond

San Leandro

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: 250 Dutton Avenue, San Leandro

Napa

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: 2425 Jefferson, Napa

Novato

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: 901 Sherman Avenue, Novato

Santa Rosa

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 600-636 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa

Sonoma Valley

Time: 12 pm.

Location: 453 First Street East, Sonoma



