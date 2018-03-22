Bay Area Cities Participating in March for Our Lives 2018

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate in the nation-wide March For Our Lives event, demanding Washington DC to take gun control action to end mass school shootings.
On Saturday, people all over the country will take to the streets to have their voices heard. According to the campaign website, “March For Our Lives is created by, inspired by, and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar.”
The campaign comes a couple of months after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida where 17 lives were lost.
“In the tragic wake of the seventeen lives brutally cut short in Florida, politicians are telling us that now is not the time to talk about guns,” the website read. “March For Our Lives believes the time is now.”
Though the main march will take place in Washington D.C., many other cities in the nation are doing their part, with more than 838 events confirmed on their website, including Bay Area cities.
Here is a list of participating cities in the area:
San Francisco
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister, San Francisco
Burlingame
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: 850 Burlingame Avenue, Burlingame
Pacifica
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: 5000 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacifica
Redwood City
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: 2200 Broadway, Redwood City
San Jose
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: 200 E Santa Clara Street, San Jose
San Mateo
Time: 12 p.m.
Location: 2720 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo
Alameda
Time: 12 p.m.
Location: 1500 Park Street, Alameda
Oakland
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland
Richmond/West County
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: 1300 Nevin Avenue, Richmond
San Leandro
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: 250 Dutton Avenue, San Leandro
Napa
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: 2425 Jefferson, Napa
Novato
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: 901 Sherman Avenue, Novato
Santa Rosa
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: 600-636 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa
Sonoma Valley
Time: 12 pm.
Location: 453 First Street East, Sonoma