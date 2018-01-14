Waves Up to 20 Feet to Pound Bay Area Coastline: NWS

NBC Bay Area's Vianey Arana tracks incoming storms that could bring rain back to the Bay Area this week.

Waves reaching as high as 20 feet are expected to batter Bay Area beaches beginning Sunday and continuing through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

As a result of the soaring swells, the NWS issued a high surf advisory for Bay Area beaches spanning from Sonoma County in the north to Monterey County in the South. The advisory kicked in at 10 a.m. Sunday and is set to expire at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Most breaking waves are slated to peak anywhere from 15 to 18 feet, but some swells could reach 20 feet at beaches facing west or northwest, according to the NWS.

"These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable," a statement from the NWS read.

Beachgoers should be on the lookout for strong rip currents, waves that creep up higher on the sand and beach erosion, according to the NWS.

Despite the big waves, the famous Mavericks surf contest at Pillar Point near Half Moon Bay will not be held on Tuesday.

"After closely monitoring the surf-conditions and swell forecasts, event officials decided to not run the highly-anticipated Mavericks event in Northern California and instead see what the rest of the competition window holds, which closes on February 28, 2018," a statement from the World Surf League read.

