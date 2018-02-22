Bay Area Cold Snap to Continue Through This Week

The cold snap that began last week is expected to continue through this week, with gusty winds late Wednesday night through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance to a chance of light rain and snow above 2,000 feet through Wednesday thanks to a storm system moving over the region, according to the weather service.

Starting Wednesday night, another storm system is expected to bring windy conditions and a chance of light rain and snow showers above 2,000 feet late through Thursday, the weather service said.

The strongest winds will be along the coast and over the higher elevations, according to the weather service.

With these conditions in mind, Contra Costa Animal Services is encouraging residents to keep their animals indoors during the cold weather.

"In weather this cold, it is important to limit your pet's exposure to freezing temperatures," said Beth Ward, director of Contra Costa Animal Services.

Taking shorter walks and making sure outdoor housing is insulated can help ensure pet safety, the agency said.

Keep pets inside whenever possible.

Keep an ID tag on your pet's neck.

If you keep your pet outside, make sure they have a warm, covered place.

Make sure outside pets' water dishes don't freeze.

Outdoor cats sometimes sleep under car hoods. Bang loudly on the hood before starting your car.

