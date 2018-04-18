Great Pacific Garbage Patch: Bay Area Company Working to Clear 1.8 Billion Pieces of Plastic Polluting Ocean - NBC Bay Area
Great Pacific Garbage Patch: Bay Area Company Working to Clear 1.8 Billion Pieces of Plastic Polluting Ocean

Alameda-based company The Ocean Cleanup is building what it hopes will be a trap for 1.8 billion pieces of plastic polluting a remote area in the Pacific Ocean between California and Hawaii

By Scott Budman

Published 3 hours ago

    Alameda-based company The Ocean Cleanup is building what it hopes will be a trap for 1.8 billion pieces of plastic polluting a remote area in the Pacific Ocean between California and Hawaii.

    "For 60 years man has been putting plastic out into the ocean," The Ocean Cleanup CEO Boyan Slat said.

    Researchers with The Ocean Cleanup estimate the Great Pacific Garbage Patch covers more than 600,00 square miles, more than twice the size of Texas.

    The environmental group plans to use dozens of connected floating tubes with netting attached that will spread out in a U-shape near the garbage patch.

    "The sooner we get it out, the better," Slat said. "Because it's kind of this ticking time bomb."

    The Ocean Cleanup hopes to start holding test runs in July.

