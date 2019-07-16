Bay Area Couple Takes BART to Their Oakland Wedding

In an environmentally friendly move, a bride and groom took BART to their wedding along with the rest of their wedding party. (Published 20 minutes ago)

A Bay Area couple made an unusual and environmentally friendly move Saturday when they took BART to their own wedding in Oakland.

Photos from Russ Levi Photography show the now-married couple Laura and Jeremy taking the Dublin line train with the rest of their wedding party.

In a tweet from BART Laura said that they didn’t want to have to deal with traffic on their wedding day. “We thought it was a fun and different way to get to the wedding while being environmentally- (and economically)- friendly,” she said.