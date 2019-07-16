Bay Area Couple Takes BART to Their Oakland Wedding - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Bay Area Couple Takes BART to Their Oakland Wedding

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Couple Takes BART to Wedding

    In an environmentally friendly move, a bride and groom took BART to their wedding along with the rest of their wedding party. (Published 20 minutes ago)

    A Bay Area couple made an unusual and environmentally friendly move Saturday when they took BART to their own wedding in Oakland.

    Photos from Russ Levi Photography show the now-married couple Laura and Jeremy taking the Dublin line train with the rest of their wedding party.

    In a tweet from BART Laura said that they didn’t want to have to deal with traffic on their wedding day. “We thought it was a fun and different way to get to the wedding while being environmentally- (and economically)- friendly,” she said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices