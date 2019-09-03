Menlo Park's Task Force 3 prepared to deploy Tuesday to Hurricane Dorian on the Atlantic Coast. (Sept. 3, 2019)

Rescue crews out of Menlo Park and Oakland were among several California search and rescue teams sent to the southern Atlantic Coast on Tuesday to aid in the response to Hurricane Dorian.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District's Task Force 3 was activated and was slated to fly to Charlotte, North Carolina, late Tuesday night, district officials said.

The team, consisting of 45 members and three search and recovery dogs, assembled at its Special Operations Warehouse in East Palo Alto late Tuesday, preparing to deploy, the district said.

The team's 45,000 pounds of equipment, along with inflatable boats, was expected to move later Tuesday or early Wednesday, the district said.

Menlo Park's Task Force 3 was last deployed to the Camp Fire in November 2018, where it conducted human remains recovery, the district said.

The Oakland Fire Department's Task Force 4 also was activated. It is comprised of highly trained men and women from 15 agencies around the greater Bay Area, according to the city of Oakland website.

Task Force 4 responded to Hurricane Florence on the Atlantic Coast in April 2018.

The teams were activated at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Other California teams were deployed out of Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego, as well as Cal OES Fire and Rescue.