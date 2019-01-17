Preliminary 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Piedmont: USGS - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Preliminary 3.5 Quake Near Piedmont
East Bay

Preliminary 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Piedmont: USGS

By Brendan Weber

Published 30 minutes ago

    USGS
    A preliminary 3.5 magnitude quake strikes near Piedmont. (Jan. 17, 2019)

    A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Piedmont Thursday morning, one day after a 3.4 magnitude temblor rattled the same exact area, according to the United States Geological Survey.

    Thursday's quake, which rattled at 6:11 a.m., hit 1.9 miles north of Piedmont, 2.5 miles east-southeast of Berkeley and 3.1 miles east-northeast of Emeryville, according to the USGS.

    People reported feeling the quake in cities such as San Francisco, Richmond, Alameda, Oakland, San Leandro and Benicia.

    Thursday morning's jolt comes roughly 25 hours after a 3.4 magnitude quake rocked the same region. Wednesday morning's earthquake was initially classified as a 3.7 magnitude temblor before it was downgraded.

    Track the latest Bay Area earthquakes using NBC Bay Area's interactive earthquake map.

