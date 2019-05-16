Bay Area Energy Costs Worst in the Nation: Report

FILE IMAGE: Overhead power cables dominate the skyline in the Stratford Marsh area on April 20, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

If you’re feeling a pinch of higher household bills, it’s not just you.

A new study revealed that the Bay Area’s paying more for gas and electricity than the national average.

According to data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bay residents are paying 38% higher gas prices than the national average, 56% higher electricity costs and 57% higher costs for natural gas.

PG&E transmission lines were officialy blamed for the worst wildfire in California history Wednesday, and the utility is in bankruptcy proceedings, so those electricity and natural gas prices could increase even more.