Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee.

In remembrance of the civil rights leaders' life and legacy, people across the Bay Area on Wednesday are slated to gather at various commemoration events.

Below is a list of some of those events taking place around the region:

University of California, Berkeley MLK Event

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Campanile Esplanade

Oakland MLK Event

When: 1 p.m.

Where: In front of the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse

San Jose MLK Event

When: 3:45 p.m.

Where: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library

San Francisco MLK Event

When: 4 p.m.

Wher: Grace Cathedral

San Francisco City Hall MLK Event

When: 11 a.m.

Where: City Hall