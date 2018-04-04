Bay Area Events to Honor Martin Luther King Jr. on 50th Anniversary of Assassination - NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Events to Honor Martin Luther King Jr. on 50th Anniversary of Assassination

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee.

    In remembrance of the civil rights leaders' life and legacy, people across the Bay Area on Wednesday are slated to gather at various commemoration events.

    Below is a list of some of those events taking place around the region:

    University of California, Berkeley MLK Event

    When: 12 p.m.

    Where: Campanile Esplanade

    Oakland MLK Event

    When: 1 p.m. 

    Where: In front of the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse

    San Jose MLK Event

    When: 3:45 p.m.

    Where: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library

    San Francisco MLK Event

    When: 4 p.m.

    Wher: Grace Cathedral

    San Francisco City Hall MLK Event

    When: 11 a.m.

    Where: City Hall

