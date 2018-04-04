Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee.
In remembrance of the civil rights leaders' life and legacy, people across the Bay Area on Wednesday are slated to gather at various commemoration events.
Below is a list of some of those events taking place around the region:
University of California, Berkeley MLK Event
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Campanile Esplanade
Oakland MLK Event
When: 1 p.m.
Where: In front of the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse
San Jose MLK Event
When: 3:45 p.m.
Where: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library
San Francisco MLK Event
When: 4 p.m.
Wher: Grace Cathedral
San Francisco City Hall MLK Event
When: 11 a.m.
Where: City Hall