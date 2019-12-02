Bay Area Forecast: Rain, Gusty Winds Slated to Taper Off

As commuters head back to work Monday morning following the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, they'll have to contend with slick roadways and blustery conditions as a weekend storm system makes its final push through the region.

Rain and breezy conditions are expected to linger through the morning commute before calming down into the afternoon hours, according to weather officials.

A high wind warning and wind advisories for much of the region expired early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch for the Kincade Fire burn area in northern Sonoma County also expired early Monday morning as heavy rain tapered off.

As for the forecast, highs will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s Monday afternoon. Southeast winds will be 10 to 20 mph. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows will be in the lower 50s. East winds will be 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds will be 5 to 15 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.