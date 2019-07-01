Bay Area Fourth of July Fireworks Bans in Effect

NBC 5 News

With Fourth of July festivities fast approaching, some Bay Area cities and counties are completely banning fireworks over safety concerns.

Contra Costa County is banning all fireworks, including safe and sane fireworks — those that do not leave the ground or explode. This ban includes the sale, possession and use of fireworks of all types and sizes, county officials said.

The bans include cities as well as rural areas of Contra Costa County.

Misdemeanor offenders may face fines of up to $500, while possession of more dangerous types of fireworks such as M-80s or cherry bombs constitute a felony. Offenders arrested on felony charges may be booked into county jail and face fines of up to $5,000.

Other counties, such as Santa Clara County (where fireworks are banned in most cities), have suggested alternatives to illegal fireworks. Officials recommend safe-sanctioned fireworks shows and glow sticks rather than illegal fireworks.

