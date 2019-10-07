Bay Area Gas Prices on the Rise - NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Gas Prices on the Rise

By Kris Sanchez

Published 2 hours ago

    Gas prices are pushing past $4 per gallon across the Bay Area. Kris Sanchez reports.

    Gas prices are pushing past $4 per gallon across the Bay Area.

    Prices almost everywhere else across the nation are dropping, but that's not the case locally.

    As of Monday morning, the average price in the San Jose area was $4.15 for regular gasoline. That's 12 cents higher than last week, 58 cents higher than last month and 36 cents higher than last year.

    Analysts with gasbuddy.com and AAA blame refinery issues in California and the September attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility for making the market unstable.

    The California Energy Commission is wrapping up a five-month study to answer Gov. Gavin Newsom's question about whether market manipulation is impacting prices as well. The report is due by the end of the month.

