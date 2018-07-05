Bay Area Golf Coach Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Minors - NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Golf Coach Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Minors

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Alameda County Sheriff's Office
    Ki "Kenny" Kim, 52, was arrested on eight felony counts of sexual assault of multiple female minors Thursday afternoon.

    A Bay Area golf coach has been arrested on eight felony counts of sexual assault of multiple female minors Thursday afternoon.

    Long time golf coach Ki "Kenny" Kim, 52, was based out of the former County Drives Golf Center in Sunol but also taught at various other golf facilities in the Bay.

    The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said the child victims were all students of Kim and they believe more victims have yet to come forward.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patrick Dolan at (510) 225-5831.

