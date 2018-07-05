Ki "Kenny" Kim, 52, was arrested on eight felony counts of sexual assault of multiple female minors Thursday afternoon.

Long time golf coach Ki "Kenny" Kim, 52, was based out of the former County Drives Golf Center in Sunol but also taught at various other golf facilities in the Bay.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said the child victims were all students of Kim and they believe more victims have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patrick Dolan at (510) 225-5831.