Bay Area Has Highest Health Care Cost in the Country: Report

File image: Dr. Elizabeth Maziarka reads a blood pressure gauge during an examination of patient June Mendez at the Codman Square Health Center April 11, 2006 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It's no secret that the Bay Area has some of the highest housing costs in the country. Well, according to new data, it also leads the list in highest health care costs.

The Health Care Cost Institute examined 40 million medical records from four big private insurers across the country and the result showed the San Jose metro area is at the top of the chart along with Anchorage, Alaska with health care prices 65 percent above the national average.

San Francisco through Oakland residents pay nearly 50 percent above the national average.

The study compared costs for patients with employer-sponsored health insurance by metro area to the national average and to similar patients in 111 other metro areas.

Baltimore, for example, pays 33 percent below the national average and was placed at the bottom of the list.

Santa Clara resident Joanne took her daughter to an Urgent Care in Santa Clara earlier this year to get checked for the flu. After a quick doctor’s visit, some ibuprofen and a quick x-ray, doctors said it was nothing but she was still charged more than $800 after insurance.

"I feel like there are no price controls," she said. "So when we call them to talk to them they just told us 'for example, we charge four to five times the medical reimbursement rate.'"

Joanne's disputing the bill, but she's not the only one paying more for medical services.

NBC Bay Area reached out to several local medical groups and hospitals Wednesday night to find out why the Bay Area pays more, and if it has something to do with the high cost of living but there’s been no response.

"What’s really stopping them from charging 10 to 15 times," Joanne said. "It's all just very arbitrary and clearly not necessarily related to the actual cost of providing the service."

Full report here.