Bay Area Faces Sizzling Temperatures, High Fire Danger

Scorching temperatures, gusty winds and dry conditions have forced Bay Area weather officials to issue a red flag warning and heat advisory through the middle of the week.

Much of the region will be under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday as an early fall heat wave brings 80s and some low 90s to the coast and mid 90s to low 100s to inland areas.

Locations above 1,000 feet in the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and Diablo Range are all facing a red flag fire danger warning through 11 a.m. Wednesday.

PG&E did not shut off power Monday evening for some customers in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties amid the high fire danger, but the utility could initiate a Public Safety Power Shutoff in those communities come Tuesday evening depending on the weather conditions.

Due to unhealthy air in the forecast, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Tuesday.