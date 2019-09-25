Final Day of High Heat Before Cooler Temps Return

We’ll have one more day of high heat and a fire danger before a cooldown arrives. Meteorologist Kari Hall has details in the Microclimate Forecast.

Hang in there, Bay Area.

Widespread 90s and some 100s remain in the forecast Wednesday, but cooler temperatures will start to provide some relief beginning Thursday, according to weather officials.

A heat advisory for much of the Bay Area will take effect between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Inland spots such as Santa Rosa, Concord and Fairfield are expected to creep into the triple digits. Napa, San Rafael, Livermore, San Jose and Santa Cruz are slated to sizzle in the mid to upper 90s. Some locations in San Francisco could soar into the lower 90s.

Due to the scorching temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity, a red flag warning will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday for locations above 1,000 feet in the North Bay mountains.