Services Immigrant Rights and Education Network, SIREN, is working to reunite families who were separated at the border.

The Bay Area-based group said its services are in such high demand, SIREN has opened offices in Fresno to help families there as well.

Walter Lopez from Redwood City was reunited with his daughter a week ago at San Francisco International Airport. In addition, a family from Central America is back together in the South Bay after they were separated at the border for weeks.

