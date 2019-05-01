Bay Area's Jason Baca Retires After 630 Romance Novel Covers - NBC Bay Area
Bay Area's Jason Baca Retires After 630 Romance Novel Covers

By Ian Cull

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    South Bay native Jason Baca has graced the covers of 630 romance novels. (May 1, 2019)

    The Bay Area has seen its fair share of famous actors, athletes and chefs. But did you know that the South Bay is home to Jason Baca, who's been on more romance novel covers than Fabio himself?

    Baca has graced the cover of 630 romance novels and after 11 years, it's time for him to pass the throne onto other models out there.

    "I want to be able to live a normal life and be like 'hey tonight I'm going to go have some pasta,' enjoy things a little bit with my family," Baca said.

    The cover model who resides in Saratoga already has a day job at the Santa Clara County Housing Authority. 

