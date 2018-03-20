LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in Hackney, east London poses on March 20, 2018 in London, England. Claire Ptak has been chosen to make the cake for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal couple have asked Ms Ptak to create a lemon elderflower cake to incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A Bay Area native prepares to make her royal debut! Pastry chef Claire Ptak, from Inverness, was chosen to bake Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake for the May 19 grand affair.

The now London-based baker, owner of Violet Cakes, will create a lemon elferflower cake that will "incorporate the bright flavours of spring," Kensington Palace tweeted Tuesday. "It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers."

According to SF Gate, Ptak spent three years as a pastry chef at Alice Waters' Chez Panisse in Berkeley before moving to London. The California ex-pat is also an acclaimed food writer and recipe developer.

Markle previously interviewed the Marin County native for her former lifestyle website The Tig, Kensington Palace said in a tweet.

In a statement to the Independent, Ptak said she was "delighted."

She added that, "Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of."



