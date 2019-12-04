A Bay Area nightclub promoter was arrested last week on multiple felony rape charges involving three victims, the San Jose Police Department said Wednesday.

Daniel Antonio Moreno, 28, of San Jose was arrested Nov. 26 and booked into Santa Clara County Jail after three women reported to police Moreno sexually assaulted them, police said.

Moreno is facing felony charges of forcible rape, rape of an intoxicated person, two counts of rape of an unconscious person and attempted rape, police said.

The women, ages 20, 25 and 27, were assaulted in San Jose from August to November, police said. They were not identified.

The suspect is a known nightclub promoter in the Bay Area, and detectives are asking anyone with information on these cases or others involving the suspect to contact Detective John Tran of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit at 408-277-4102.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867). Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.