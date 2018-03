California water officials are still pushing the importance to conserve despite encouraging news on the drought front. Scott Budman reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Bay Area is no longer in any semblance of a drought, according to the state drought monitor. But the good news does not end there. The National Weather Service said by this weekend, the Sierra snowpack should be at least 50 percent of normal -- up from just 7 percent two weeks ago.

