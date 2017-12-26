Bay Area Property Owners Rush to Beat Tax Deadline

The clock is ticking for homeowners who only have two more days to save a lot of money on taxes before the new federal law kicks in. Scott Budman reports.

The clock is ticking for homeowners who have only two more days to save a lot of money on taxes before the new federal law kicks in.

In the Bay Area, many people are rushing to take advantage of a last-minute tax tip of paying their entire property tax bill now while they can still deduct it.

On Tuesday, many lined up all day at the Santa Clara County Government Building to pay the second installment of their 2017 property taxes.

"You can deduct it if you pay this year," Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone said. "Your second installment next year in non-deductible."

Stone said with property values so high in the South Bay, a pretty sizable deduction is about to go away.

"Donald Trump's tax bill is no friend to California," Stone said. "There's very little benefit from the tax bill other than if you're very wealthy."

The Assessor's Office will be taking tax payments all week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Property owners who are looking to pay early can also pay online and by mail.