Instead of sunny skies and warm spring temperatures, the Bay Area will see rain and gusty winds during the middle portion of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter-like storm is expected to deliver 1.5 to 2 inches of rain to the coastal hills and North Bay mountains between Tuesday night and Thursday, the weather service said. Most other spots across the Bay Area could receive anywhere from one-half to 1 inch of rainfall during that time frame.

Showers are expected to arrive in the North Bay Tuesday evening, the weather service said. Wednesday appears to be the day when much of the Bay Area will see widespread wet weather. Scattered thunderstorms and small hail are possible on Thursday.

Mid-May Storm to Bring Winter Feel Back to the Bay Area

In the hills across the Bay Area, winds could reach up to 40 mph Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to the weather service.

Over in the Sierra Nevada, snow is expected to fall late Wednesday into Thursday night, weather officials said. Carson Pass and Sonora Pass could each pick up 18 inches of fresh snowfall. About 4 inches could pile up at Donner Pass and Echo Pass near Lake Tahoe.