It's time again for Bay Area residents to break out those umbrellas and rain boots and keep them handy all week.

Three storm systems are slated to roll across the Bay Area between late Sunday and late Thursday, dumping anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rainfall across most locations and as much as 8 inches for some isolated spots, according to the National Weather Service.

The waves of wet weather could trigger a host of potential problems, including minor flooding in low-lying areas, strong and gusty winds, and mudslides and debris flows, the weather service warned.

The weather service on Saturday provided the following day-by-day weather outlook for the region:

Sunday: Clouds are expected to increase before showers arrive — primarily near the coast — late in the day.

Monday: Widespread showers are expected along with gusty winds, primarily in higher elevation areas.

Tuesday: Rain is expected and could be heavy at times. Winds could also be strong and gusty.

Wednesday: Showers are expected, followed by widespread rain that could become heavy. It's expected to be windy later in the day.

Thursday: Possibly heavy rain early in the day is expected to make way for showers later on. Winds are expected to be gusty early before calming down later.

By the time Thursday night rolls around, a host of cities in and around the Bay Area — Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz — could collect as much as 4 inches of rain, the weather service reported. Other cities — San Francisco, Concord, Livermore, Fairfield, and San Jose — could pick up as much as 3 inches of rainfall.

Cloverdale in northern Sonoma County and Big Sur in Montery County could catch as much as 6 inches of rain, according to the weather service.