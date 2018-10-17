A national transportation research group called TRIP released “Bumpy Roads Ahead: America’s Roughest Rides and Strategies to make our Roads Smoother" report Wednesday and named Bay Area cities with rough road conditions. Bob Redell reports. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Bay Area Roads Are Some of Worst in the Country: Report

San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose topped the list of the worst roads in large urban areas in the United States, according to a new report.

A national transportation research group called TRIP released “Bumpy Roads Ahead: America’s Roughest Rides and Strategies to make our Roads Smoother" report Wednesday and named Bay Area cities with rough road conditions.

San Francisco and Oakland were No. 1 in large urban cities with 71 percent of major roads rated in poor condition. San Jose came in second with 64 percent.

Things also don't look too good for smaller cities like Antioch and Concord. The East Bay cities came in first and second for mid-sized urban cities with the worst roads. Antioch had its poor share of 57 percent and Concord with 56 percent.

One commuter, Jeronika Captain of Oakland, tells NBC Bay Area that she had already changed her tires twice from running into potholes.

"I don't think the roads are that bad. Maybe in San Francisco but not out here in Antioch," said another commuter Christopher Duncan.