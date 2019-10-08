PG&E plans to proactively turn off power to 800,000 customers in parts of several Bay Area counties and across much of Northern, Central and coastal California due to heightened fire danger.

An expected 800,000 PG&E customers will be impacted by proactive power shutoffs in parts of several Bay Area counties and across much of Northern, Central and coast California due to high fire danger.

Here's a list of Bay Area schools that plan to cancel classes during the power outages:

South Bay

Alum Rock Union School District schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

North Bay

Napa County

Napa Valley Unified schools closed on both Wednesday and Thursday.

St. Helena Unified closed Wednesday.

Howell Mountain ESD closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Napa County Office of Educaton: after school and preschool programs on NVUSD campuses will be closed. The St. Helena Child Development Center will be closed.

Sonoma County school districts

Alexander Valley (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10)

Bennett Valley Union School District (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9)

Cloverdale Unified School District (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9)

Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9)

Kashia School District (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9)

Geyserville Unified School District (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9)

Mark West Union School District (closed Wednesday with a projected closure on Thursday, Oct. 10 as well)

Old Adobe Union School District: Only Sonoma Mountain and Old Adobe charter schools closed for Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The following schools in the Santa Rosa City Schools district will be closed Wednesday:

Maria Carrillo High

Rincon Valley Middle

Santa Rosa Middle

Hidden Valley Elementary

Proctor Terrace Elementary

Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School

Lewis Education Center

All after-school programs at those schools, such as athletics and childcare, are also canceled.

East Bay

Oakland Unified School District could potentially close the following schools during a power shutoff:

Grass Valley Elementary

Howard Elementary

Parker Elementary

Montclair Elementary

Sequoia Elementary

Fruitvale Elementary

Elmhurst United Middle School

Bret Harte Middle School

Skyline High School

*Rudsdale High School

*Sojourner Truth Independent Academy

*BayTech Charter School

*share same campus

Colleges: