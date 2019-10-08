An expected 800,000 PG&E customers will be impacted by proactive power shutoffs in parts of several Bay Area counties and across much of Northern, Central and coast California due to high fire danger.
Here's a list of Bay Area schools that plan to cancel classes during the power outages:
South Bay
- Alum Rock Union School District schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
North Bay
Napa County
- Napa Valley Unified schools closed on both Wednesday and Thursday.
- St. Helena Unified closed Wednesday.
- Howell Mountain ESD closed Wednesday and Thursday.
- Napa County Office of Educaton: after school and preschool programs on NVUSD campuses will be closed. The St. Helena Child Development Center will be closed.
Sonoma County school districts
- Alexander Valley (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10)
- Bennett Valley Union School District (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9)
- Cloverdale Unified School District (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9)
- Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9)
- Kashia School District (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9)
- Geyserville Unified School District (closed Wednesday, Oct. 9)
- Mark West Union School District (closed Wednesday with a projected closure on Thursday, Oct. 10 as well)
- Old Adobe Union School District: Only Sonoma Mountain and Old Adobe charter schools closed for Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The following schools in the Santa Rosa City Schools district will be closed Wednesday:
- Maria Carrillo High
- Rincon Valley Middle
- Santa Rosa Middle
- Hidden Valley Elementary
- Proctor Terrace Elementary
- Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School
- Lewis Education Center
- All after-school programs at those schools, such as athletics and childcare, are also canceled.
East Bay
Oakland Unified School District could potentially close the following schools during a power shutoff:
- Grass Valley Elementary
- Howard Elementary
- Parker Elementary
- Montclair Elementary
- Sequoia Elementary
- Fruitvale Elementary
- Elmhurst United Middle School
- Bret Harte Middle School
- Skyline High School
- *Rudsdale High School
- *Sojourner Truth Independent Academy
- *BayTech Charter School
*share same campus
Colleges:
- UC Berkeley has canceled classes Wednesday. The campus will remain open, though services will be limited.
- Mills College has canceled classes for Wednesday and Thursday.
- Santa Rosa Junior College has canceled classes during the outages.